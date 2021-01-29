More than 60,000 attempts at securing a vaccination appointment at The Spokane Arena moments minutes after scheduling opened, not only crashed the site momentarily but it showed the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Many people who showed up on day three of the mass vaccination clinic saw the Arena as their only option to get vaccinated. But according to the Spokane Health District, the Arena is one of a few places where 1-A and 1-B eligible people can get a vaccine.
"There is a link
that goes to a page that lists all of the providers who are giving vaccines," said Kelly Hawkins the Health District's Communications Manager. "And most of those have website scheduling processes much like CHAS has at the Spokane Arena."
But many people either didn't know there were other options.
""We went on phase finder and didn't see anything else, so we decided the arena," said John and Margaret King vaccination recipients.
Or people did know about other vaccination opportunities but were unable to book appointments.
"Well, they weren't accepting as far as I know any appointments anywhere. Everywhere is full," said John Falcone, vaccine recipient.
Though the first 3,000 doses available at the Spokane Arena have been spoken for, those who qualify for the vaccine will have another opportunity to book an appointment on the CHAS website this Monday at 5 p.m.