SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Lilac Festival announced Monday that the 2021 event will not be possible due to ongoing obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a post on Facebook, the organization said they are working with city officials and downtown organizations to plan a "Holiday Parade" for November 20, 2021.
"It is our hope that the Holiday Parade will be another opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate both our city, the holiday season and, most importantly, showing that we are a strong and proud community," the organization wrote on Facebook.