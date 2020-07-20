SPOKANE, Wash. - A contract employee at the Spokane Veterans Home is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), the contractor works in the home on Saturdays and provides therapy sessions to residents. The employee was wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while working and was last at the Spokane Veterans Home on Saturday, July 11.
Contract employees undergo the same screening as other employees and on July 11, the employee did not have symptoms or fever and passed all screening processes. They began experiencing symptoms on Monday, July 13 and were tested for the virus on Thursday, July 16.
The Spokane Veterans Home will continue conducting enhanced surveillance including four-hour symptom and temperature checks for residents for the next two weeks.
Residents and staff who had direct contact with the employee have also been tested for coronavirus. Additional environmental cleaning also took place in areas the contractor had worked and throughout the building, according to WDVA.
Staff are being asked to pay close attention to whether they have symptoms, including a fever, and all staff are screened when they arrive at work each day.
"We know that this news is difficult to hear and want to reassure residents, families and staff that we are doing everything within our power to keep them safe and healthy," the WDVA said in a press release.
Residents, staff and family representatives are being notified via email or letter and the WDVA website will be updated with the information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.