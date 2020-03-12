PHOTO: COSTCO Coronavirus Panic Buying
SPOKANE, Wash. - Stores across the nation are becoming madhouses as people in fear of being quarantined scramble to stock up on supplies.
 
On Thursday, Scott Fluno visited the Costco on Sprague Avenue to get some of his usual groceries like meat and dog food.
 
He said he wasn't stocking up because of COVID-19, but he ran into many people who were. 
 
"It was like Armageddon," Fluno said. "I mean people are just freaking out and running carts into each other."
 
He said even holiday shopping traffic couldn't compare. 
 
"I kind of thought it would be busy, but I didn't think it would be this busy," Fluno said. "I mean from the very front of the store at the checkout, and the line goes all the way back to the very back wall."
 
It took Fluno about 45-minutes to make his way through the line to pay for his groceries. 
 
The Washington Emergency Management Division said everyone should have some survival supplies in case of an emergency, but stocking up on a year's worth of toilet paper is not necessary.
 
The CDC, the Red Cross and the Department of Homeland Security said as a general rule, homes should have about two weeks worth of non-perishable food, water, hygiene items and other essentials for each person.
 
They also recommend keeping first aid kits, medicine and a month's worth of prescriptions
 
That is the federal guideline for dealing with various emergency situations. A full list of recommended supplies is available here. 

