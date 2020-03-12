Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY... .A STRONG LATE WINTER STORM WILL BRING SNOW, BITING NORTH WINDS, RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES, AND LOCALIZED AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW TO THE IDAHO PANHANDLE AS WELL AS CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON. SNOW WILL DEVELOP OVER CENTRAL WASHINGTON FRIDAY MORNING AND SPREAD INTO EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO BY THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. WINDS WILL INCREASE SHARPLY FRIDAY EVENING AND BLOW HARD THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WILL FEEL MORE LIKE A JANUARY DAY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR RECORD LOW TEMPERATURES SUNDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES COMBINED WITH FALLING SNOW WILL LIKELY PRODUCE SNOWY OR ICY ROADS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HIGHWAY 95 CORRIDOR FROM SANDPOINT TO POST FALLS FREQUENTLY EXPERIENCES STRONG WIND GUSTS OUT OF THE NORTH WITH STORMS SIMILAR TO THIS ONE. THE RITZVILLE, SPRAGUE, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD AREAS BLOW HARD WITH THIS TYPE OF STORM AS WELL. LOOK WINDY CONDITIONS TO BEGIN FRIDAY EVENING AND BLOW HARD THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH COMMON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&