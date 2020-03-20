LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Effective immediately, the City of Liberty Lake is closing all public park equipment due to the COVID-19 virus.
According to a Facebook post from the city, the closure includes all public park equipment, which means jungle gyms, basketball courts, skate parks and any other equipment will be closed.
This also includes the following park play areas and touch surface areas:
- Pavillion Park
- Rocky Hill Park
- Orchard Park
- Town Square
In addition, the Liberty Lake Elementary and Liberty Creek Elementary playgrounds are closed.
