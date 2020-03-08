After posting on the Washington State Department of Health website that Spokane County had its first positive report of the coronavirus, KHQ contacted a variety of individuals close to the situation, and learned that the state had received information that was not accurate.
"What’s on the DOH website right now is the correct count for today. This data is changing rapidly as labs conduct tests and discover new cases. Labs will then assign those cases to a county. At that point, counties or the Department of Health determine the appropriate county of jurisdiction. Those don’t always match initially. We’re currently working to reduce the “unassigned” number to 0."
