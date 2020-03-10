SPOKANE, Wash. -- A courtroom that should be packed Tuesday for opening statements for a high-profile murder trial instead, sits empty. KHQ has now learned COVID-19 is partially to blame.
David Pettis is accused of killing his wife of more than 30 years, Peggy Pettis by poisoning her ice cream. Detectives stated in records that they believe he was infatuated with another woman. David Pettis denied killing his wife in an exclusive interview with KHQ.
Jury selection began Monday, but by Tuesday, everyone was sent home. The trial will now take place in August.
KHQ has learned a witness from out of town was unable to travel to Spokane in light of the developments regarding COVID-19. The circumstances surrounding why they couldn't make the trip are currently unknown. KHQ is working to find out more.
It's unknown if coronavirus has impacted any other Spokane trials.
