SPOKANE, Wash. - The social distancing that we're all experiencing certainly came on fast and caught a lot of us by surprise.
It feels like, to me anyway, that it's been a unifying experience - people coming together during uncertain times. Coming together in a metaphorical sense, anyway. In a literal sense, coming together isn't necessarily a good thing right now, but what if you've been planning it for more than a year?
Last April, local musician Jacob Haine proposed to his girlfriend, Jasmine, in a unique way: At the end of recording a music video for his newest song.
Jasmine said yes and the last year of engagement has found them preparing for the wedding of their dreams, unfortunately, like many of us, they weren't prepared for a global pandemic to push pause on their marital bliss.
"We've done a lot of planning in the last few months, so it's really upsetting," Jasmine said. "We started counting down the days."
The wedding was planned for April 4, exactly one year since Jacob proposed, but that's now on hold with the coronavirus spreading fast. Jasmine and Jacob were expecting around 150 guests initially, but whittled that down to just immediate family after the initial steps of preventing infection were announced. However, with the latest social distancing measures in place, which includes a ban on weddings, Jasmine and Jacob tying the knot will have to wait.
"We wouldn't want anyone to get infected," Jasmine said. "We would hate to have our wedding be the reason people get sick."
With everything going on, Jasmine said her vendors are working with her on refunds and/or rescheduling. She's out some money for the invitations and marriage license. I called over to the courthouse on Wednesday and asked if licenses would get an extension during the outbreak and was told once they are issued, they are only good for 60 days. No exceptions.
