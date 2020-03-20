OLYMPIA - New unemployment claims in the state of Washington have increased more than 116% during the week of March 8-14 and in some industries, that number is even higher.
According to new numbers released by the Employment Security Department, 14,154 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed, which was an increase of 7,606 new claims compared to the previous week.
In Washington, the highest percentage of new claims filed during March 8-14 over the previous week occurred in the food services sector, up 597.3%. Claims in educational services were up 569.5%, arts, entertainment and recreation claims were up 255.8% and real estate, rental and leasing claims were up 147.5%.
Individuals 34 years of age and younger represented the largest group of workers filing new claims.
"A dramatically larger number of employers are announcing coronavirus-related layoffs or are utilizing SharedWork, so we anticipate substantially higher numbers of new claims in the report that will come out on March 26," ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a press release. "Already this week, we have seen the daily rate of new claims coming in at levels that are similar to the highest weeks of the 2008-2009 recession. Our agency is working in close coordination with the Governor's office as well as other state and federal agencies to ensure we do everything we can to address this crisis and find every support possible for Washington families and economy. Or priorities are to get benefits out more quickly to those who are eligible, help more people become eligible for benefits and help those employers who are hiring get the staff they need right now."
Inslee also announced a number of measures on Wednesday to provide relief for businesses, workers and renters, which can be found HERE.
The following chart was also provided to give a look at the number of claims seen in different industries:
Industry
Week 9
Week 10
Change
% Change
Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting
349
356
7
2.0%
Mining
7
12
5
71.4%
Utilities
11
18
7
63.6%
Construction
1763
1979
216
12.3%
Manufacturing
763
989
226
29.6%
Wholesale trade
268
347
79
29.5%
Retail Trade
458
675
217
47.4%
Transportation & warehousing
321
569
248
77.3%
Information
119
199
80
67.2%
Finance and insurance
105
105
0
0.0%
Real estate, rental and leasing
99
245
146
147.5%
Professional, scientific, and technical services
333
409
76
22.8%
Management of companies and enterprises
14
11
-3
-21.4%
Administrative and waste management services
547
864
317
58.0%
Educational services
82
549
467
569.5%
Healthcare and social assistance
453
858
405
89.4%
Arts, entertainment, and recreation
86
306
220
255.8%
Accommodation and food services
523
3647
3124
597.3%
Other services
151
324
173
114.6%
Public administration
86
125
39
45.3%
