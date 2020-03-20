COVID-19 cornavirus layoffs

OLYMPIA - New unemployment claims in the state of Washington have increased more than 116% during the week of March 8-14 and in some industries, that number is even higher. 

According to new numbers released by the Employment Security Department, 14,154 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed, which was an increase of 7,606 new claims compared to the previous week. 

In Washington, the highest percentage of new claims filed during March 8-14 over the previous week occurred in the food services sector, up 597.3%. Claims in educational services were up 569.5%, arts, entertainment and recreation claims were up 255.8% and real estate, rental and leasing claims were up 147.5%. 

Individuals 34 years of age and younger represented the largest group of workers filing new claims. 

"A dramatically larger number of employers are announcing coronavirus-related layoffs or are utilizing SharedWork, so we anticipate substantially higher numbers of new claims in the report that will come out on March 26," ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a press release. "Already this week, we have seen the daily rate of new claims coming in at levels that are similar to the highest weeks of the 2008-2009 recession. Our agency is working in close coordination with the Governor's office as well as other state and federal agencies to ensure we do everything we can to address this crisis and find every support possible for Washington families and economy. Or priorities are to get benefits out more quickly to those who are eligible, help more people become eligible for benefits and help those employers who are hiring get the staff they need right now."

Inslee also announced a number of measures on Wednesday to provide relief for businesses, workers and renters, which can be found HERE.

The following chart was also provided to give a look at the number of claims seen in different industries:

Industry

Week 9

Week 10

Change

% Change

Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting

349

356

7

2.0%

Mining

7

12

5

71.4%

Utilities

11

18

7

63.6%

Construction

1763

1979

216

12.3%

Manufacturing

763

989

226

29.6%

Wholesale trade

268

347

79

29.5%

Retail Trade

458

675

217

47.4%

Transportation & warehousing

321

569

248

77.3%

Information

119

199

80

67.2%

Finance and insurance

105

105

0

0.0%

Real estate, rental and leasing

99

245

146

147.5%

Professional, scientific, and technical services

333

409

76

22.8%

Management of companies and enterprises

14

11

-3

-21.4%

Administrative and waste management services

547

864

317

58.0%

Educational services

82

549

467

569.5%

Healthcare and social assistance

453

858

405

89.4%

Arts, entertainment, and recreation

86

306

220

255.8%

Accommodation and food services

523

3647

3124

597.3%

Other services

151

324

173

114.6%

Public administration

86

125

39

45.3%

