SPOKANE, Wash. - The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered widespread warnings about personal hygiene and habits in an effort to limit its spread.
One thing it has also done is make people more aware of something they shouldn't be doing - touching their face.
On Wednesday, March 11, we put a GoPro camera in front of one of our producers and didn't tell him what it was for. The camera was there for 90 minutes and caught plenty of face touching.
According to a 2015 study in the American Journal of Infection Control, people touch their faces more than 20 times an hour on average.
The coronavirus is believed to be spread mostly by inhaling droplets released when an individual coughs or sneezes and then the cycle repeats.
