Costco is giving front-line workers the front-of-the-line treatment.
According to Costco's website, they will temporarily allow priority access to their warehouse for members who are healthcare workers and first responders.
"Healthcare workers and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse," Costco said.
Costco recently began implementing guest shopping policies, allowing no more than two people with membership cards to enter U.S. warehouses.
Costco has been taking several different steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, following CDC recommendations for social distancing. They have also implemented different operation hours, special senior/at-risk hours, product and food court limitations.
