Costco has removed a shopping policy limiting warehouse entry to two people per membership card.
That policy had been in place since April 3, but is now no longer listed on Costco's web page displaying various health and safety measures being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While you can now enter U.S. warehouses with more than two people per card, Puerto Rico warehouses still face a limit of one person entering per membership card.
Costco still continues to require all members and guests to wear masks or face coverings while shopping at warehouses. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition.
Costco returned to normal operating hours at most locations in early May and continues to have several health/safety measures in place including social distancing, special operating hours for seniors/at-risk shoppers, priority access for first responders and health care workers, product limitations and a limited food court menu.
