Costco will soon require its members and guests to wear face masks or coverings while shopping at warehouses.
"To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco," the company said on its website.
Costco says this requirement doesn't apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear masks or face coverings due to medical conditions.
Costco added that wearing a mask/face covering shouldn't be seen as a substitute for social distancing, and members should continue observing guidelines while in warehouses.
Also effective May 4, most Costco locations and gas stations will return to normal operating hours.
This is one of several health/safety measures Costco has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have implemented a two-guest per member card shopping policy, special senior/at-risk hours and product/food court limitations. Costco is also temporarily giving priority access to its warehouses for members who are healthcare workers or first responders.
