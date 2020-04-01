Costco is taking another step towards social distancing efforts, saying it will allow no more than two people to enter its warehouses with each membership card.
The new shopping policy goes into effect Friday, April 3.
"This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts," Costco said in an update.
Costco has been taking several different steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, following CDC recommendations for social distancing.
Costco has also implemented different operation hours, special senior/at-risk hours, product and food court limitations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.