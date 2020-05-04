After recently announcing a new mask/face covering policy going into effect Monday, Costco will also now begin temporarily limiting fresh meat purchases at its warehouses.
Costco says fresh meat purchases will be temporarily limited to a total of three items per member among the beef, pork and poultry products.
"Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need," Costco said on its website. "Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites."
Starting Monday, May 4, Costco is requiring all members and guests to wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while in the warehouse. This requirement doesn't apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear masks or face coverings due to medical conditions.
Also effective May 4, most Costco locations and gas stations will return to normal operating hours.
Costco has taken several health/safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have implemented a two-guest per member card shopping policy, special senior/at-risk hours and product/food court limitations. Costco is also temporarily giving priority access to its warehouses for members who are healthcare workers or first responders.
