Just like everyone else, members of the Spokane Symphony are stuck at home during the 'Stay Home, Stay Health' order from Governor Jay Inslee, but they are making the most of it by performing a 'Couch Concert.'
Some of the Spokane Symphony musicians are family members, like the Marshalls.
John Marshall and Lynne Feller-Marshall have been part of the symphony for 26 years with their son James joining in 2018.
"We miss you at the Fox Theater, we miss being on stage. We look forward to returning to some normalcy and playing our concerts in person again," John Marshall said.
According to Lynne Feller-Marshall, the piece they are performing is "Amapola," a traditional Cuban dance song, by José María Lacalle García and arranged by John Marshall and Lynne Feller-Marshall.
The Spokane Symphony said the public can help support them during the COVID-19 outbreak by donating on their website or purchases tickets for their 75th season which kicks off on September 19 and September 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.