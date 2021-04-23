SPOKANE, WASH- With covid numbers going up in Spokane there is fear due to the upward trend older kids may have to sit at home longer and not head back to the classroom.
The way it sits right now Spokane Public Schools is set to bring back fifth- and sixth-graders to the classroom next week.
According to our media partners at The Spokesman-Review, it’s unclear whether older students will be able to do the same this school year.
This in part to COVID-19 cases in the area rise again.
Department of Health guidelines say students in grades 7-12 can return to the classroom full-time if the 14-day case coronavirus count is above 200 per 100,000 population.
On Thursday, Spokane county’s rate was 273.8 cases per 100,000.
On Tuesday of next week, teachers will have an all virtual day to prepare for the influx of students returning to the classroom, current guidelines allow 3 feet of social distancing in the classroom.