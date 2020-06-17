SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has sent a letter requesting that the county Health Officer take immediate action to move the county closer to Phase 3 of reopening.
In the letter, the Board requests Dr. Bob Lutz to initiate the process to ask Governor Jay Inslee and the Washington State Secretary of Health to move Spokane County into the next phase immediately.
The Board cites $6 million of CARES Act funding that has already been allocated to the Spokane Regional Health District and notes they are prepared to cover future needs as they arise. The letter also mentions another $2 million that has been allocated to purchase Personal Protective Equipment for businesses, nonprofits, county employees and courthouse visitors.
The Board urges that the county is ready to move forward.
"Our local businesses in particular are ready to follow strict guidelines for use of personal protective equipment, social distancing and proper handwashing and sanitation practices as well as applicable safety plans,' the letter reads in part.
The letter can be read in its entirety here:
