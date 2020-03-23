SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County Sunday evening, bringing the total to 20.
Meanwhile, positive cases across the state of Washington are approaching 2,000. As of Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health reported 1,996 positive/confirmed cases and 95 deaths.
The Spokane Regional Health District is working to contact anyone who may have come in contact with the affected individuals and they will be monitored for fever and respirator symptoms.
King County has over 1,000 confirmed cases and 75 deaths as of Sunday.
