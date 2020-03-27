BOISE, Idaho - State officials are working to come up with alternative plans to allow the state's 854,000 registered voters to safely cast their votes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Idaho's primary election is scheduled for May 19, but in a letter addressed to Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Secretary of State Lawrence Denney requested that the election be delayed until at least June 16 to give residents time to request absentee ballots.
The request also covered the closure of polling locations to ensure proper social distancing techniques are being implemented to limit the spread of the virus.
According to to the request, "Election Day serves as the largest public event held in Idaho." During the course of election day, "hundreds, if not thousands, of voters, from all walks of life, come and go sharing common materials and space at more than 900 polling locations across the state."
Secretary Denney is recommending that Idaho move forward with an absentee voting system for the upcoming primary to ensure the health of all Idahoians.
