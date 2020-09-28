MEAD, Wash. - A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Mead High School.
Anyone who is identified as a close contact of the positive individual will receive a separate letter detailing their next steps. According to the Mead School District, 31 people have been identified as close contacts and will be quarantined.
More information can be viewed on the district's COVID-19 dashboard HERE.
For a look at which other schools in the region have reported COVID-19 cases, check here:
