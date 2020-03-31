A Spokane mother is being taken to court by her child’s father, who claims the mother’s job as a health care worker is “endangering our child by potentially unknowingly exposing [child] to (COVID-19),” according to court documents.
The father is asking a judge to “issue an immediate restraining order,” according to court documents, and keep the child away from her mother, until she proves she does not have COVID-19.
The mother works at Eastern State Hospital, where an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.