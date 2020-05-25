Memorial Day 2020 was one like never before.
"This year, memorial day is like no other that most of us have experienced," Jamie Paden, Fairfield City Council Member, said. "For many of us, our daily lives, activities, employment and social interactions have changed."
Interactions, face to face, that's part of what makes living in a town like Fairfield, Washington, so special. Losing that to COVID-19 made local fire captain Devin Billington worried the pandemic could also take away one of the biggest days of the year for Fairfield.
"Just because COVID or Ebola or world war ii, whatever it is going on, whatever major catastrophic event, these troops don't get to take a break. They're working right through it," Capt. Devin Bellington of Spokane Co. Fire District 2 said.
Fairfield is known for its patriotism, and a more recent tradition is a military wall of honor, filled with plaques honoring veterans: last year was the first Memorial Day for the wall.
This year's holiday falls on much different times which means no large crowds. That doesn't mean Fairfield couldn't still do it big on Memorial Day with some COVID-19-based changes, of course.
"I hold a spot in my heart for them. The fire department's been very involved in the memorial wall, since it started, especially myself. So I wanted to make sure we were doing something to recognize everyone," Capt. Devin Bellington of Spokane Co. Fire District 2 said.
"Being a firefighter, I get to go help people every day and I get recognized immediately for it. I'm always getting thanks. I don't think our veterans get that and they deserve that more than myself. They've sacrified more than I have," Bellington said.
Instead of addressing a crowd, organizer and Fairfield resident Perry Paden honored local veterans to viewers on Facebook.
"Harry gibbons. Lifelong resident of Fairfield. Served in the national guard from 49' to 54', us air force from 54-57. He passed away a couple of years. We appreciated everything he did for Fairfield and certainly his service to the country," Perry Paden said.
Fairfield council members Steve Walk and Jamie Paden also addressing the computerized crowd, reminding us all that the fight never stops for our military personnel, including medics and doctors on the front lines.
"Today, the coronavirus makes the most visible heroes our health care professionals. These heroes have much in common with the heroes we honor today, America's fallen veterans. The men and women, who have sacrificed their own lives, so others can live," Perry said. "Even when the enemy is an invisible virus or a microscopic germ, the sacrifices made are just as meaningful. The US miltiary has already lost service members to COVID-19. More heroes."
No hero left behind here in Fairfield where being socially distant didn't mean we had to be distant from the traditions that mattered most.
