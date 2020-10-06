COVID-19 forces CdA Parks and Rec to delay opening of new park
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - COVID-19 has created challenges for people across the nation and here in the Inland Northwest. The Coeur d'Alene Parks and Recreation Department faced those challenges which delayed the opening of Atlas Park for several months.
 
"I think everybody this year has overcome quite a few challenges, it's been an interesting season," said Bill Greenwood, Parks and Rec Director. 
 
Men and women are hard at work on the new Atlas Park in Coeur d'Alene, which is located in the Riverstone area.
 
"They wanted a water dog park, we got it, wanted open space, we got it, we got a lot of the things the community said they wanted," said Greenwood.
 
Greenwood listed just some of the features the new park will have like a water dog park, stalls for food trucks, and wheelchair access to the water.
 
The parks and rec crew thought of everything, almost.
 
No one could have predicted COVID-19 and the impact it would have on everything.
 
Delays across the board, such as the 300 trees they planted. Due to COVID-19, the trees were delayed by 45 days.
 
"These are hand dug, and the guy had to cut his staff by half and was only able produce 50 percent of what he normally would," said Greenwood.
 
And some of the parts they needed, were delayed from the manufacture. 
 
"It wasn't coming out the door as quickly as it used to, the demand was still there but the production didn't meet the demands so there were all these delays," Greenwood said. 
 
They also added new additions to their plan, such as more greenery in the park.
 
"When you look at something on paper, oh that looks ok, but then you get in the field and it doesn't quite translate," said Greenwood.
 
Greenwood said the park is now fenced and is a closed site due to vandalism. 
 
He said they also had to hire security guards to monitor the site to ensure more damage doesn't happen.
 
Through it all, Greenwood said he thinks the park will be worth the wait.
 
"Let's do it right, an opening on October 1st, isn't going to make a huge difference, then opening later in the month," said Greenwood.

