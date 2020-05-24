MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Memorial Day will have a different look of observance at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery this year, but measures are being taken to ensure veterans are honored and remembered to the best extent possible.
The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is unable to hold traditional Memorial Day observances this year, including traditional public ceremonies, due to gathering restrictions for the current stay-home order.
"While we are unable to host public ceremonies, WDVA remains committed to honoring Veterans with the solemn dignity and respect they’ve earned through their service and sacrifice," the WDVA said in a press release.
The cemeteries in Medical Lake, Orting and Port Orchard will display wreaths donated by community groups, according to the WDVA.
Other public events, like volunteers placing flags on gravesites, will not take place to comply with physical distancing restrictions. WDVA says it will place the flags to ensure veterans are honored and remembered, thanking volunteers for their understanding and looking forward to their future assistance.
Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their loved one’s gravesite. Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to CDC guidelines and maintain physical distancing while visiting.
Th WDVA reminds the public that pets and the use of tobacco/vaping products are prohibited on cemetery grounds out of respect for those interred on the hallowed grounds and their families.
There will also be virtual ceremonies available on the WDVA Facebook page.
"Thank you for your understanding as we work to protect the health and safety of our community and staff," the WDVA said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.