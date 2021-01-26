As mass vaccination sites begin to open and start slowly turning their gears, the amount of COVID-19 doses they are starting with covers a small portion of who is eligible.
The mass vaccination site at the Spokane Arena opens Wednesday at 9 a.m. with 3,000 doses.
According to the U.S. Census, there are 86,520 people in Spokane County 65 and older, just over 16% of the population.
The starting allotment is enough to account for 3% of the 65 and older population. This number only accounts for the first dose and not the second.
The vaccination site at the Spokane Arena will only administer 500 doses per day.
There is no word on how many more doses the Spokane site will receive in the coming weeks. Spokane County officials said they will know on Friday how many more doses are heading to the arena.
It is not clear how many doses the Kennewick and Wenatchee COVID-19 vaccination sites have received.
KHQ has reached out to the organizations operating those sites.
Information will be updated as it is received.
