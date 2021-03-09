VAX FACTS: Gov. Little announces Idaho's new COVID vaccine scheduling system

There are still 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at the Providence clinics on Wednesday and Thursday. 

According to Providence Eastern WA on Twitter, the clinics are by appointment only. 

You can make an appointment at the Spokane Teaching Health Center here

Providence is reminding patients to check their eligibility on the Phase Finder tool before making an appointment.

