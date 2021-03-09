There are still 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at the Providence clinics on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to Providence Eastern WA on Twitter, the clinics are by appointment only.
You can make an appointment at the Spokane Teaching Health Center here.
Providence is reminding patients to check their eligibility on the Phase Finder tool before making an appointment.
Providence Medical Group still has many appointments open for our community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wed. March 10 and Fri. March 12 at Spokane Teaching Health Clinic.— Providence Eastern WA 😷 (@providence_phc) March 10, 2021
Please read & share this thread to help fill these appointments. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/jSs4TYfaCK