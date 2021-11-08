KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Vaccine appointments are now available for children ages 5 - 11 in the Panhandle Health District (PHD).
According to PHD, off-site clinics operated at Heyburn Elementary in St. Maries and Forrest Bird Charter in Sandpoint are not offering shots for the youngest age group. PHD said they want to make sure the youngest vaccine recipients feel comfortable getting the shot.
Shots for children 5-11 are available at the following locations:
- PHD
- Walgreens (Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls locations)
- Lakeside Pediatrics
- CDA Pediatrics
- Heritage Health (Rathdrum location)
- Kaniksu Health
- Sandpoint Family Health Center
- White Cross Pharmacy – Sandpoint
- Rite Aid (Coeur d’Alene location)
“We understand parents may have questions regarding the vaccine for this younger age group,” said Don Duffy, PHD Director. “We’ve addressed several of the most common questions in this article. We encourage parents to contact their child’s pediatrician to discuss any concerns and book an appointment with them or through PHD once you are ready.”
Appointments can be made online here.
For locations in the Spokane area, check our coverage here.