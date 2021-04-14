OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reports a total of 217 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases as of April 3. Breakthrough cases have been identified in 24 of Washington's 39 counties.
This number is up from March 30 when 102 breakthrough cases were reported.
Breakthrough cases are defined as someone who tests positive for COVID-19 at least two weeks after receiving their final dose of a vaccine.
The DOH is investigating five suspected deaths of people who experienced a breakthrough case, all of which reportedly had underlying conditions. Four of them lived in long-term care facilities.
"Finding evidence of vaccine breakthrough cases reminds us that, even if you have been vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others who have not been vaccinated," said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. "We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, and encourage friends, loved ones, and co-workers to do the same."
The DOH says the majority of people with breakthrough cases experience only mild symptoms, but some have been hospitalized. DOH will be providing a regular report on breakthrough cases beginning in late April.