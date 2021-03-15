Seniors, it's your last 'shot' to get a shot before the line starts growing.
Washington State Department of Health said "if you haven't gotten your vaccine and you're 65 or older, now is your time to beat the crowds."
People in Tier 2 - 1B are eligible Wednesday.
The includes high-risk critical workers in congregate settings:
- Agriculture
- Fishing vessel crews
- Food processing
- Grocery stores
- Corrections
- Public transit
- Remaining first responders
It also includes people 16 and older who are pregnant or have a medical condition that makes them high-risk.
According to data from DOH, there are still a lot of people 65 and older in Spokane County who are not fully vaccinated.
According to U.S. Census Data, there are 84,000 people 65 or older in Spokane which is 16% of Spokane's 523,000 population.
According to DOH, 127,000 people in Spokane have at least one shot with 56,610 people fully vaccinated.
These vaccine numbers includes everyone in tier one, health care workers, educators and first responders.
DOH data does not give a breakdown of age groups.
You can also schedule an appointment by calling the state's COVID hotline at 1-800-525-1027.