The Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner is reminding people that you should not pay anything for your COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Insurance Commissioner, it is free with insurance and without insurance.
Under the federal CARES Act, health insurers are directed to waive all copays and deductibles for COVID-19 vaccinations.
People who had to pay for a vaccine can file a complaint.
If you were billed by an insurer, file a complaint here.
If you were billed by a medical provider, file a complaint here.