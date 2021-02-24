COVID Vaccination Card

Courtesy U.S. Department of Defense

The Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner is reminding people that you should not pay anything for your COVID-19 vaccine. 

According to the Insurance Commissioner, it is free with insurance and without insurance.

Under the federal CARES Act, health insurers are directed to waive all copays and deductibles for COVID-19 vaccinations. 

People who had to pay for a vaccine can file a complaint. 

If you were billed by an insurer, file a complaint here

If you were billed by a medical provider, file a complaint here

Tags