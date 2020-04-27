COVID-19 visitor restrictions lead to woman's lonely death in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Life has looked so much different lately, and tragically so has death. Hospitals nationwide are tightening their visiting policies to keep staff and patients safe. But that means some are living out their final moments without beside comfort from the people they love.
November 24, 1961, was the day Dennis McMann said his life truly began. The day he married his dream girl.
"We got married in the church Grand," he said. "Yeah, she was beautiful."
Dennis was 20 on their wedding day, his bride was 18. A blind date that led to the best things this world has to offer. The couple called a little slice of heave on Sacheen Lake home. They welcomed three children, and as time ticked on, their babies had babies.
"We have six grandchildren and one great-grandson," Dennis said.
Dennis and Janice had the kind of life, the kind of love, we all hope for.
"We'd been together 58 years," he said through tears.
And it brings Dennis to his knees that it won't be 59.
"I'm not nearly as strong as I should be," he said.
God called Janice up on April 1.
"The ambulance took her to the hospital in Newport, and then they transferred her to Sacred Heart," he said.
Dennis said that's where his wife stayed for more than a week, fighting that good fight to heal and come home to him.
"When she went to the hospital, we knew I wouldn't be able to see her," Dennis said. "But we had no idea she wasn't going to live. I would call her at least twice a day."
That's the best he could get. The best he could give. Even though Janice was hospitalized for heart problems and not anything related to the Coronavirus, hospital policy states no visitors during these times to protect staff and patients. The two exceptions to the policy are a support person for a delivering mother and end of life care.
Janice did not fit under either one. Dennis says he thought she was going to make it. He had no way of knowing the day she was taken in would be the last time he would ever see her alive.
"She was pretty ill and was having a rough time, but we were hoping for the best," he said.
But she took a sudden turn, fast. Dennis's beloved best friend and wife dying without her hand in his.
"I called her that morning and she was dying," Dennis said. "(The nurses) told me she was dying. She couldn't talk, but they told me they put the phone to her ear. I said goodbye to her. That's the way it is."
He takes some comfort in the fact that his final words to Janice were the three that truly matter.
"I told her I love her," he said through tears. "It's a very hard ordeal when you've been with someone for 58 years, and that's what happens."
KHQ reached out to Providence Sacred Heart to hear if they have any immediate plans to adjust their policies. They released the following statement:
"Providence is taking extra precautions in light of COVID-19. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations that health care facilities restrict visitors. As of Tuesday, March 17, no visitors were to be allowed in the hospitals, with very specific exceptions noted below. Protecting the safety of our patients, their loved ones, and our caregivers remains our top priority.
We understand the importance of seeing loved ones while receiving care. We encourage our patients and their loved ones to communicate more through phone and video calls, and will assist with that process when possible
Changes to our visitation policy are in effect until further notice. We are monitoring this matter closely and will make adjustments, as necessary.
We have very limited exceptions to this policy for maternity and pediatric patients as well as patients who are at the end of life. Patients are encouraged to speak with their nurse or care provider with questions."
These restrictions will apply to the following Providence facilities:
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital (Chewelah)
- St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Institute"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.