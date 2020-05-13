SPOKANE, Wash. - Months after Washington's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order was put into place, businesses across the Inland Northwest are now starting to buckle under the economic pressure.
On Wednesday, one of Spokane's iconic Italian restaurants, Tomato Street, announced it wold be stuttering its downtown location due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
KHQ contacted a manager at the North Division Tomato Street, who said that the owners really wanted to keep the downtown location alive, but just couldn’t due to the current shutdown restrictions. The downtown location in River Park Square has already seen its last day.
The manager says the owners plan to refocus their energy into the North Division location and want to thank everyone who has supported them over these difficult months.
KHQ also learned that the Senior Froggys/Bruchis/Italian Express location at Division and Cozza also closed. An employee of the 1918 North Division location believes that COVID-19 played a role, but she couldn’t say how big a role.
