SPOKANE, Wash. - Put the holiday music on in your car because the drive-thru Holiday Lights at Manito Park opens December 11.
According to Spokane Parks and Recreation, the Enchanted Garden Drive-Thru Holiday Lights transforms a decades-long Spokane tradition into a COVID-friendly experience.
Visitors will be able to drive through a half-mile show of lights.
The display will be operating through December 20. Display times include:
- 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays
- 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sundays – Thursdays
