Friends of Manito Holiday Open House and holiday light display launch this weekend!

Photos of Manito Park's Gaiser Conservatory from 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. - Put the holiday music on in your car because the drive-thru Holiday Lights at Manito Park opens December 11. 

According to Spokane Parks and Recreation, the Enchanted Garden Drive-Thru Holiday Lights transforms a decades-long Spokane tradition into a COVID-friendly experience. 

Visitors will be able to drive through a half-mile show of lights. 

The display will be operating through December 20. Display times include: 

  • 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays
  • 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sundays – Thursdays

