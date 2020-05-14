AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - An inmate previously housed at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, Washington has been transferred to the Airway Heights Corrections Center after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to the Washington State Department of Corrections, the inmate was placed in medical isolation after arriving at the Airway Heights Corrections Center.
One confirmed #COVID19 case among the incarcerated population at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center. Previously, there had been three cases among the facility staff. The individual has been transferred to Airway Heights & placed directly in medical isolation. https://t.co/G4QxbAhzny pic.twitter.com/NDAVui40wp— Washington Corrections (@WACorrections) May 14, 2020
The Washington State Department of Corrections website lists the number of staff and inmates that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus across the various facilities in Washington state. The list has not been updated to reflect the Coyote Ridge inmate's result.
KHQ reached out to the Washington State Department of Corrections and the Airway Heights Corrections Center to get more information about the inmate and the safety precautions staff are taking while treating the inmate.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.