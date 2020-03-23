HAYDEN, Idaho - A Hayden restaurant waitress is expressing her gratitude after they say a customer left a $500 tip prior to the business adhering to the closures and restrictions implemented by the city on Monday.
Annie Parker says she was working at the Owl Cafe Sunday, when some regular guests came into the restaurant. As she cleaned and disinfected the table she noticed they had left a generous tip of $500 on a $33 check.
"Of course I was emotional and surprised and am forever grateful for their kindness! Annie told KHQ. "I had to share with you just how amazing our community is in these uncertain times."
Annie added that she is also a student at Lewis & Clark State College, stating that COVID-19 has affected each aspect of her life.
The City of Hayden began a closure of bars and restaurant at midnight on Monday, March 23. These businesses must suspend dine-in services for at least 14 days. Take-out and delivery are permitted during the closure.
