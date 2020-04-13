After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Central Washington University's 2020 spring Commencement ceremony, the university announced they will not reschedule the celebration for the fall.
In a release, CWU Interim Provost Lynn Franken wrote, "Unfortunately, no one knows when the COVID-19 outbreak will be controlled and when we might be able to resume our normal routines."
CWU is hosting a virtual Commencement on Saturday June 13. CWU said they will allow 2020 graduates to participate in the 2021 Commencement exercises in June of 2021.
Students who decide not to participate next year will receive their diploma cover, a copy of the commencement book and other special honors by mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.