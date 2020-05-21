SPOKANE, Wash. - Online dating has become a popular way to connect with others during COVID-19 shutdowns from a safe distance.
One Spokane woman hopes her story will remind others to be aware of the potential dangers. According to dating app Tinder, the number of American users has gone up by about 10 to 15 percent since the pandemic swept the nation.
Just before the shutdowns started, an investigation was launched into dating app companies for allowing minors and sex offenders to use their services.
A Spokane woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said she felt the sparks fly with a man she met through online dating. She was impressed with him for teaching youth group and overcoming addictions, but a Google search performed by her best friend revealed a dark side to her new romance.
"Just from knowing his first name, the area that he lived in and his occupation, she was able to pull up his... when she searched him on Google, she was able to find out that he had eight counts... of felony counts on him," she said. "One from November for child pornography."
The single mother is far from the only person to make that startling discovery. On January 30, the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee launched an investigation into dating apps for failing to screen out users who are sexual predators.
Chairman representative Raja Krishnamoorthi wrote in a statement, "Our concern about the underage use of dating apps is heightened by reports that man popular, free dating apps permit registered sex offenders to use them, while the paid versions of these same apps screen out registered sex offenders. Protection from sexual predators should not be a luxury confined to paying customers."
The investigation has asked Match, the Meet Group, New Grindr and Bumble Trading to hand over documents explaining how they inform users of policies regarding sex offenders on their apps.
The Spokane mother told KHQ it scares her to think about what might have happened if her friend hadn't Googled her match's name. She said she tried to confront him about the search results.
"He never responded, so I blocked him from my phone," She said. "Then I went to Bumble and I blocked him and reported him so that hopefully, they would take his profile down."
AARP recommends Googling any potential partners, keeping personal details such as photos of homes and license plates off dating profiles and chatting with potential matches through dating apps instead of giving them personal phone numbers.
KHQ has reached out to the online dating sites under investigation but has not heard back.
