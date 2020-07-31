SPOKANE, Wash. - The pandemic continues to take its toll on the hospitality industry, with multiple Spokane hotels resorting to hundreds of layoffs recently.
According to Washington State Employment Security Department records, Worthy Hotels, Inc. has laid off 115 permanent workers and 159 temporary workers. DoubleTree has laid off 90 temporary employees.
Walt Worthy of Worthy Hotels Inc. owns and operates five hotels in downtown Spokane - including the Davenport Grand, Davenport Lusso and Davenport Tower.
“It’s awful,” Worthy told our partners at the Spokesman-Review of the situation that has led to 274 layoffs since March.
Worthy mentioned the Centennial only had 16 occupied rooms out of 411 on Wednesday night and less than $600 in food/beverage revenue Tuesday night.
"You try keeping a kitchen open with that," Worthy told the S-R. "That’s what we are dealing with on a daily basis.”
A slew of 2020 event cancellations in the Spokane area like the NCAA Basketball Tournament, Hoopfest, Bloomsday and more that draw thousands to hotels have dealt major financial blows to Spokane's hospitality industry during the pandemic.
