After Governor Jay Inslee's order to close all restaurants, bars and recreational facilities, Davenport Hotels announced they will be closing four of their five hotels.
According to a statement from the organization, they will be moving all reservations to The Davenport Grand which will remain open and operable for guests.
Additionally, the Davenport Hotels said they are following the Federal Government guidance to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more until Monday, May 11, or until further notice.
