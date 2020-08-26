Virtual Bloomsday
Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review

The deadline to register for the 2020 Virtual Bloomsday is Wednesday night! 

According to Bloomsday, the entry fee is $25. 

The Virtual Bloomsday will allow people to run or walk any 7.46-mile course between September 18 and September 20. 

Participates will report their finish time on the Bloomsday website. 

In late September, finishers who submit their run time will be mailed a finisher shirt. 

You can register for the event at www.bloomsdayrun.org

