OLYMPIA - Spring is upon us, which typically means drivers in Washington have until the end of March to remove their studded tires. However, in light of COVID-19 concerns, the Washington State Department of Transportation has decided to issue an extension this year.
Washington drivers now have until Thursday, April 30, to remove their studded tires. The decision was made in support of Governor Jay Inslee's guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus by limiting social interactions, according to WSDOT.
"Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for 'business as usual,'" WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin said in a press release. "People are dealing with a lot of concerns - trying to get tires changed by the end of the month doesn't need to be one of them."
Currently, many employers, including tire removal services, are sending employees home to help stop the spread of the virus, so people's ability to meet the deadline could be difficult, according to WSDOT.
WSDOT will reevaluate the situation near the end of the extension period. If no new extensions are granted at that time, the April 30 deadline will mean drivers with studded tires will face a $136 fine starting at midnight on Friday, May 1.
WSDOT is encouraging drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline if possible. Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter helps preserve roadways. Tire removal services can also get crowded near the removal deadline, so drivers should plan accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.