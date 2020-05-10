Update, May 10: The Washington Department of Transpiration is reminding drivers that the deadline to remove studded tires is coming up on Friday, May 15.
WSDOT will not be extending the deadline any further from May 15. WSDOT first extended the original deadline of March 31 to April 30 due to COVID-19 concerns, then once again extended it to May 15.
The May 15 deadline means that starting at midnight on Saturday, May 16, drivers with studded tires can face a $136 fine.
WSDOT encourages any drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline if possible. They warn that tire-removal services can get crowded near the deadline and to plan accordingly.
Update: The Washington Department of Transportation has again extended the deadline to remove studded tires from vehicles to May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to limit social interactions during Gov. Inslee's stay-at-home order.
“Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for ‘business as usual,’” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin. “People are dealing with a lot of concerns – and this further extension means getting tires changed by the end of April doesn’t need to be one of them.”
Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. State law gives WSDOT authority to extend the deadline when circumstances call for it, most commonly when a forecast indicates widespread snow and ice. With most residents asked to stay home through Monday, May 4, removing studded tires before the previous deadline could be difficult for some.
Previous coverage: OLYMPIA - Spring is upon us, which typically means drivers in Washington have until the end of March to remove their studded tires. However, in light of COVID-19 concerns, the Washington State Department of Transportation has decided to issue an extension this year.
Washington drivers now have until Thursday, April 30, to remove their studded tires. The decision was made in support of Governor Jay Inslee's guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus by limiting social interactions, according to WSDOT.
"Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for 'business as usual,'" WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin said in a press release. "People are dealing with a lot of concerns - trying to get tires changed by the end of the month doesn't need to be one of them."
Currently, many employers, including tire removal services, are sending employees home to help stop the spread of the virus, so people's ability to meet the deadline could be difficult, according to WSDOT.
WSDOT will reevaluate the situation near the end of the extension period. If no new extensions are granted at that time, the April 30 deadline will mean drivers with studded tires will face a $136 fine starting at midnight on Friday, May 1.
WSDOT is encouraging drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline if possible. Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter helps preserve roadways. Tire removal services can also get crowded near the removal deadline, so drivers should plan accordingly.
