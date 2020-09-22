DEER PARK, Wash. - Deer Park Middle School has reported a second case of COVID-19 among staff and students. Meanwhile, Deer Park Elementary School has reported its first case of the virus.
In letters sent to families on Monday, Sept. 21, the schools noted that families will be contacted if their student is considered a close contact of the infected individuals.
Deer Park Superintendent Travis Hanson told KHQ that the second case at Deer Park Middle School was not related to the school's first case. This means that both cases are believed to have been contracted outside of school.
It is also believed that the COVID-19 case at Deer Park Elementary School was also contracted elsewhere.
Schools in the district will remain open and continue with sanitizing, social distancing and masking protocols.
It's not currently known how many students are quarantining as a result of the positive cases.
For a detailed look at which schools have reported COVID-19 cases among staff and students, take a look at this map:
