Nurse
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Spokane was already suffering a nursing shortage. Now, nurses are needed more than ever. 
 
Andrea Wilcox co-founded a nurse staffing agency, called Primum Healthcare Solutions, after working in healthcare for decades. Though she's worked through other pandemics, Wilcox said she's never seen a demand for nurses quite like this. 
 
Wilcox said hourly rates for ER nurses are skyrocketing. They're getting up above $100/hr in some cases, more than double the usual rate. 
 
With the shortage of nurses, hospitals across the country are asking nurses to work brutal shifts. 
 
"It was a 21-day on and a two day off rotating schedule," Wilcox said, referring to job posting in New York. 
 
Wilcox said some hospitals in Washington are even relaxing their requirements for who they'll bring on as a nurse. 
 
"They're saying, hey we'll take anybody licensed in any state right now, some of them are saying hey we'll take you if you've let your license lapse, and we'll re-license you. I'm assuming the nursing boards are working overtime," she said. 
 
Wilcox is a psychiatric nurse on top of running her staffing agency, but she expects she'll need to begin working in Emergency Rooms in the next few weeks as the need for ER nurses continues to grow. 
 
She's also taking an extra step to protect her staffing agency's nurses. She's buying her own masks and other protective equipment for them.
 
"Just if they happen to show up, you know, to work a shift somewhere and you know, they're being asked to either, you know, re-use masks, which I know a lot of hospitals are doing," Wilcox said. 
 
Wilcox's biggest message to the community right now is that nurses are desperately needed. Even if someone doesn't have a current license, or isn't licensed in Washington, there are still opportunities in the state to help as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. 

