SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 1,000 demonstrators unhappy with Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order gathered on the steps of the Spokane County Courthouse Friday afternoon.
Led by Washington State Rep. Matt Shea, demonstrators marched from the Spokane Arena to the courthouse where they held a rally with speakers, worship hymns and prayers.
The gathering was one of two happening in the same area. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich was supposed to speak separately in a news conference at the courthouse, but it was interrupted by Shea's demonstration.
Rally-goers could be heard singing "God Bless America" and chanting "U-S-A," while several different pastors from churches in the area gave short sermons. Spokanites from various other groups, including an organization against comprehensive sex education in the state of Washington, spoke during the first part of the rally.
Toward the end of the rally, Sheriff Knezovich and other public figures from Eastern Washington did take the mic and address the crowd, but were interrupted repeatedly by angry shouting.
The demonstration ended peacefully and there were no arrests made.
