In efforts to continue to ramp up the speed of COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington, the Department of Health announced a new leader to head the charge.
Dan Laster was appointed as the Director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System (VACCS).
DOH said he will tap into the unique capabilities and resources of the private sector to support vaccination efforts across the state of Washington.
According to DOH, for the past ten years, Laster has been Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer for PATH, one of the world’s leading innovative global health non-profit organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.