On Sunday, the Washington State Department of Health is reporting one positive case of COVID-19 in Spokane County.
According to DOH, there are 83 positive cases in King County, 31 in Snohomish County, one in Grant County, one in Jefferson, four in Pierce County, one in Clark County, one in Kittitas County and one in Spokane County.
On Sunday, DOH is reporting 18 total deaths in Washington with 17 in King County and one in Snohomish.
