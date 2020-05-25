It was a slow start but business for restaurants started seriously picking up here in downtown Spokane.
Several owners all said Sunday was the busiest all weekend.
Friday was when Phase Two was announced and restaurants could only have 50 percent of their spaces full.
Very few places saw heavy crowds in downtown Spokane on Friday but things picked up Saturday and really bloomed on Sunday.
Workers at Fast Eddie's Pub in downtown Spokane said there was even a line out the door at one point.
Brickwest had good crowds as well but with space limited to 50-percent it was hard not to think of COVID-19, when the restrictions are right in your face.
"There's definitely situations, where it's on the back of your brain a little bit, but just on what the financial challenges are right now, but what we just try to do is stay positive and keep moving forward cause you can only control what you can control," Brian Carpenter, General Manager of Brickwest Brewing said.
Barracho's got rid of all their menus and replaced them with QR codes so, you take a picture of it with your camera, a notification comes up on your smartphone with a link to their menu. No physical menu needed.
