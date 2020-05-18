Idaho is now on phase two of reopening, which means gyms, hair and nail salons and dine in restaurants are now open.
The staff at Crafted Tap House and Kitchen is excited to be back.
"We have been counting down the days, hours and minutes," said Rob Burger, President and Owner of Crafted.
People are excited to be back at dine in restaurants, even if it is with a new normal.
"The amount of supportive feedback that we have gotten has been insane as far as people being so grateful to be able to come to a place where they can feel normal again," said Tricia Whitney, General Manager at Crafted.
Crafted has been working with Panhandle Health District to create their new normal, some of which are, no stools at the bar, changing out their menus, tables are spread six feet apart, temperature checks on all employees and they hired someone whose job is just to focus on sanitizing.
WSU released a study showing that 65 percent of american consumers would not go out to dine in restaurants immediately.
But this wasn't the case for Crafted, they said they were a little busier than normal. They also said that they understand if people do not feel ready to dine in yet.
"We have crossed all the t's dotted all the i's, if people are a little hesitant they should feel safe coming here," said Whitney.
Burger said that is great being back with customers, but he is so glad to be able to bring his employees back to work.
"From the team perspective, its amazing to be able to allow them to come back to work, make some money to put food on the table and pay rent," said Burger.
Crafted is hiring for all positions, they said to reach out to them if interested.
